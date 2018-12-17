Nikol Pashinyan receives delegation on behalf of Catholicos Aram I

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 17, ARMENPRESS. Acting Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan received today the delegation that arrived in Armenia on behalf of Catholicos of Great House of Cilicia Aram I.

As ARMENPRESS was informed from the official website of the Prime Minister of Armenia, greeting the members of the delegation, Nikol Pashinyan recalled with warmth his visit to Antelias, Lebanon this year and the meeting with the Catholicos, during which issues of pan-Armenian importance were discussed.

Member of the delegation His Grace Bishop Shahe Panossian noted that the delegation has arrived in Armenia on behalf Catholicos Aram I to congratulate Nikol Pashinyan on the successful results of the parliamentary elections. “Catholicos of the Great House of Cilicia has also sent a written message from the spiritual center of the Diaspora and conveyed congratulations to you and the entire Armenian people, wishing that in the future all the works will be accomplished with the same success, leading Armenia to new heights under your leadership”, he said, handing the written message of the Catholicos to Nikol Pashinyan.

Nikol Pashinyan thanked for the congratulations and the warm wishes, conveying his warm greetings to Aram I and our compatriots in Lebanon.

Bishop Shahe Panossian informed that the Catholicos of the Great House of Cilicia plans to pay a visit to Armenia in January, 2019.

Edited and translated by Tigran Sirekanyan