Electronic system for reporting on corruption cases will be put into operation from January 1

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 17, ARMENPRESS. Starting from January 1, 2019 an electronic platform for reporting on corruption cases will be put into operation, ARMENPRESS reports acting Justice Minister of Armenia Artak Zeynalyan said during the press conference summing up the results of May-November, 2018.

“The bill on making amendments in the law of the Republic of Armenia “On the system of reporting” was developed and adopted on July 12 this year, according to which the integrated electronic reporting system will be created by January 1, 2019”, Zeynalyan said.

Edited and translated by Tigran Sirekanyan