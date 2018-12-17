Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 17-12-18
YEREVAN, 17 DECEMBER, ARMENPRESS. The Central Bank of Armenia informs “Armenpress” that today, 17 December, USD exchange rate down by 0.17 drams to 484.70 drams. EUR exchange rate up by 1.75 drams to 549.12 drams. Russian Ruble exchange rate down by 0.01 drams to 7.29 drams. GBP exchange rate up by 0.80 drams to 610.72 drams.
The Central Bank has set the following prices for precious metals.
Gold price down by 122.11 drams to 19251.03 drams. Silver price down by 1.64 drams to 227.21 drams. Platinum price down by 160.17 drams to 12217.44 drams.
