Armenian ambassador meets with deputy FM of Belarus

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 17, ARMENPRESS. Armenia’s Ambassador to Belarus Armen Ghevondyan had a meeting on December 17 with Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Belarus Oleg Kravchenko, the foreign ministry said.

During the meeting ideas were exchanged around partnership in European and a number of direction.

The importance of further joint efforts aimed at further development and perfection of the bilateral intergovernmental cooperation legal-contractual basis was emphasized.

A number of issues of mutual interest were also discussed.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan