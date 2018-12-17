Armenian ambassador meets with deputy FM of Belarus
YEREVAN, DECEMBER 17, ARMENPRESS. Armenia’s Ambassador to Belarus Armen Ghevondyan had a meeting on December 17 with Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Belarus Oleg Kravchenko, the foreign ministry said.
During the meeting ideas were exchanged around partnership in European and a number of direction.
The importance of further joint efforts aimed at further development and perfection of the bilateral intergovernmental cooperation legal-contractual basis was emphasized.
A number of issues of mutual interest were also discussed.
Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan
