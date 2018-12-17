Yerevan mayor tasks full revision of staffing lists to reveal irregularities

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 17, ARMENPRESS. Mayor of Yerevan Hayk Marutyan has ordered to revise all job positions and staff of the City Hall and other organizations under its jurisdiction.

During a consultation in City Hall, Mayor Marutyan said it is necessary to have a complete picture on the issue in order to reveal and rule out all irregularities and fraud – when people are formally registered as employees but aren’t even going to work.

Officials briefed the Mayor that studies have already revealed irregularities in more than a dozen of organizations. In one case, nine deputy principals are registered for a single school.

In another school, the deputy principal is also registered as a technician. In other organizations, only half of the staff list is filled and the surplus salary is distributed between them.

“This practice ends from now on,” the Mayor said, adding that tackling the problem will only benefit the efficiency of the organizations.

During the consultation he was also briefed that the New Year’s decorations are being finalized across the city.

Mayor Hayk Marutyan invited everyone to attend the New Year Tree lighting ceremony at 19:30, December 21 in Yerevan’s Republic Square.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan