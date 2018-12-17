Failure to tackle illegal fishing might cause irreversible consequences, warns Armenian Fishery and Hydro-Ecology Center

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 17, ARMENPRESS. Fish reserves in Armenia continue to decline, and failure to take actions can also jeopardize the reproduction season, Bardugh Gabrielyan, Director of the Fishery and Hydro-Ecology Center of Armenia has warned.

“Crayfish is one of our commercial bio-resources. Regrettably, its reserves are declining. Today they are estimated at around a bit more than 2300 tons. Last year it was 2600, and 4500 the year before,” he said at a news conference.

Gabrielyan says the carp reserves are also dropping, with current estimated around 35-40 tons. “Like each year, we allow unlimited hunt for carps this year also because we find it an imported, undesired species for Lake Sevan,” he said.

The common whitefish, however, has increased, but fishing of this species during the egg-laying season can cause irreversible consequences, he said.

“It is sold openly and everywhere, and also its caviar, and it is very surprising that no prohibition actions are taking place,” he said.

“Bu hunting a single fish today, we are losing thousands of fishes,” he warned.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan