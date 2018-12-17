270 million drams allocated for capital renovations in prisons

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 17, ARMENPRESS. For the first time in ten years, the government has allocated funds from the state budget for capital renovations in prisons, caretaker justice minister Artak Zeynalyan told a news conference.

“Around 270 million drams was allocated for capital renovations of draining systems and several other parts namely in the Nubarashen, Vardashen and Sevan correctional facilities. Moreover, the tenders have already been held and around 100 million has been saved and will be returned to the state budget,” he said.

He said that they plan to create healthcare departments in three hospitals of Yerevan and in Vanadzor and Goris for medical treatment of convicted prisoners.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan