Armenia and Russia process document guaranteeing transparency of biological laboratories

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 17, ARMENPRESS. Armenia and Russia are preparing a document that will guarantee the more transparent work of biological laboratories in Armenia in terms of guaranteeing the absence of any threats and risks, Russian foreign minister Sergey Lavrov said in a live press briefing in response to a question from Komsomolskaya Pravda newspaper.

Asked how Russia is planning to solve the issue of existence and active activities of foreign laboratories in post-Soviet countries, including in Armenia and Georgia, Lavrov responded that Russia is currently finalizing the preparation of a document with Armenia that will make the activity of the biological laboratories more transparent in terms of guaranteeing the absence of any threats or risks.

“The document will guarantee the absence of foreign military and the transparent work of biological laboratories in terms of absence of threats and risks,” Lavrov said, noting that a similar agreement is also being processed with Kazakhstan.

He also said that Georgia has invited a group of diplomats to get familiarized with the activities of foreign bio-labs in Georgia. “We have thanked them, we’ve said that it isn’t up to diplomats, but it’s up to experts to understand what is being done in those labs, to what extend the tests create a threat for Russia and generally the neighboring countries,” Lavrov said.

