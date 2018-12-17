Officials under investigation in construction-related case

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 17, ARMENPRESS. The Investigative Committee has launched criminal proceedings on suspected official misconduct involving governmental officials.

An investigation has revealed that officials from the Yerevan City Hall, the urban development inspectorate, the fire and technical safety inspectorate of the ministry of emergency situations, as well as a governmental agency dealing with technical safety, have conspired and deliberately failed to document irregularities in ongoing constructions in downtown Yerevan since 2009.

They even filed false paperwork in 2012 claiming that construction has finished. The deliverate actions of the officials have caused significant damages to the citizen entitled to receive real estate in the mentioned buildings.

The investigation continues, authorities said.

