Armenian premier’s spouse concludes Switzerland visit at Topalian College graduation event

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 17, ARMENPRESS. Armenian Premier Nikol Pashinyan’s spouse Anna Hakobyan has had several community meetings on December 16, the last day of her visit to Switzerland.

Hakobyan is the President of the Board of Trustees of My Step and City Of Smile charitable foundations.

Accompanied by Armenia’s chargé d'affaires to Switzerland Anahit Harutyunyan, Swiss-Armenian philanthropist Vahe Gabrash, architect Irma Avagyan, Fragman Association director Raffi Garibian, Hakobyan visited the Streetlights of Memory memorial dedicated to the Armenian Genocide.

Hakobyan was introduced on the history behind the construction of the monument and the difficulties that the community passed through prior to its opening.

The Armenian premier’s wife thanked the community for the efforts in the work and said that she is impressed by the memorial, since it stands out with its kind, its design and story.

She then visited the Armenian Topalian College of Geneva to participate in the students’ graduation ceremony.

Ani Mesropyan, the college’s principal and president of the Hakob Topalian foundation, introduced the Armenian Sunday school’s activity. She said that Armenian children from not only Geneva, but also from a number of cities of France are learning to read and write in their mother tongue at the college.

Hakobyan thanked the school’s principal and the academic staff for their patriotic work and noted that the college is fulfilling the most important mission – teaching the native language to Armenian children and connecting them with their homeland.

As part of the visit, Anna Hakobyan also visited the Armenian Embassy in Switzerland.

She was also interviewed by Ardzagank, an Armenian newspaper published in Geneva.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan