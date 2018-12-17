Ambassador Varuzhan Nersesyan meets with Congressional Armenian Caucus Co-Chair Frank Pallone

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 17, ARMENPRESS. Armenian Ambassador to the United States Varuzhan Nersesyan on December 13 met with Congressional Armenian Caucus Co-Chair Frank Pallone, the Armenian foreign ministry told Armenpress.

The Ambassador congratulated Frank Pallone on re-election, wishing him success in the Congress works.

The officials discussed a number of issues relating to the agenda of the bilateral relations. They attached importance to the opportunities to boost the bilateral commercial, investment fields at the current stage of fundamental democratic and economic reforms in Armenia and highlighted the unique role of the US Congress in this regard.

Ambassador Nersesyan and Congressman Pallone agreed to continue the regular contacts to discuss the ongoing actions aimed at deepening the bilateral partnership.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan