More than 550 convicts released from jails under amnesty

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 17, ARMENPRESS. More than 550 convicts have been released from jails as of December 17 under the amnesty law, acting justice minister of Armenia Artak Zeynalyan told reporters today, reports Armenpress.

“As of now more than 550 convicts have been released from jails under amnesty. Amnesty has been applied to more than 1000 beneficiaries in the probation service”, he said, adding that an administrative amnesty has also been applied to more than 108.000 people.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan