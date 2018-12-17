President of Artsakh holds meeting with Armenia’s Ambassador to Austria

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 17, ARMENPRESS. President of Artsakh Bako Sahakyan has held a meeting today with Armen Papikyan, Armenia’s Ambassador to Austria, Sahakyan’s Office said.

“The President congratulated Armen Papikyan on his appointment to the responsible position and wished him efficient work.

Issues on the cooperation of the two Armenian states in number of foreign policy directions were on the discussion agenda.

Artsakh Republic foreign minister Masis Mayilyan partook at the meeting”, Sahakyan’s Office said in a press release.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan