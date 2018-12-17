President of Artsakh holds meeting with Armenia’s acting minister of education and science

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 17, ARMENPRESS. Artsakh Republic President Bako Sahakyan today received acting minister of education and science of the Republic of Armenia Arayik Harutyunyan, the Presidential Office told Armenpress.

A range of issues related to the cooperation of the two Armenian republics in the sphere of education and science were discussed during the meeting.

The meeting was also attended by Artsakh Republic minister of education, science and sports Narine Aghabalyan.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan