Poland’s Wroclaw named Best European Destination 2018

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 17, ARMENPRESS. Wroclaw was elected the Best European Destination 2018 after a three weeks’ period of online voting, Armenpress reports citing the European Best Destinations website.

41,148 out of 320,000 users voted in favor of the “Polish Venice”.

The second place is captured by Spain’s Bilbao with 39,845 votes, and the third best destination is the French city of Colmar with 32,185 votes.

20 trendy destinations competed for the title of Best European Destination 2018. Paris (13th place) and Amsterdam (15th) were also among these 20.

