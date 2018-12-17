Pope Francis turns 82 years old

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 17, ARMENPRESS. Today, Pope Francis is turning 82 years old.

Ahead of the birthday, the first to congratulate the Pope were children under the care of a free health clinic in Vatican.

The party included a surprise birthday cake for Pope Francis.

Joined by the children’s families, the Pope spent about an hour with children receiving care at the “Santa Marta” Pediatric Dispensary, CNA reported.

“I’m happy to be with you. I wish you a Merry Christmas, a good holy Christmas to all, and I thank you very much for what you do, really,” the Pope said, as quoted by CNA. “And, also, I hope that there is no indigestion with that cake so big!”

The Pope thanked all of the doctors, nurses, and volunteers of the clinic, as well as the “collaboration of the kids, and of the dads and the moms of the children.”

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan