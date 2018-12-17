Aleppo to build 110 new buildings in massive construction project

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 17, ARMENPRESS. More than 100 residential buildings will be built in the new Jamaiyat Al Riyadh district of Aleppo within four years, the project’s architect Aymad Ali told reporters.

“We are now reconstructing more than 300 buildings that were damaged from bombings, which is around 1000 apartments,” he said, according to RIA Novosti. “We are also building 110 new buildings, that will house 5000 apartments,” Ali said.

Back in 2012, 360 new buildings were built in the area but failed to be housed due to battles. The new buildings ended up being hiding locations for militants. Now, the area is the largest construction site in Syria, encompassing more than 50 hectares.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan