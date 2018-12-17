Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   17 December

Explosion outside Greek private TV station causes extensive damages, no injuries


YEREVAN, DECEMBER 17, ARMENPRESS. A powerful bomb exploded outside private Greek television station Skai early Monday, causing extensive damage but no injuries, Associated Press reported.

Local authorities said the blast occurred outside the Skai HQ in the coastal area near Athens. It happened after telephoned warnings to a news website and another TV station prompted authorities to evacuate the building.

No one has claimed responsibility so far.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan

 




