Acting PM’s spouse meets Swiss-Armenian philanthropists and businessmen in Geneva

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 17, ARMENPRESS. Anna Hakobyan, spouse of Armenia’s acting prime minister, chairwoman of the Board of Trustees of My Step and City of Smile Foundations, had meetings with Swiss-Armenian philanthropists, businessmen and chairmen of foundations in Geneva on the sidelines of her visit to Switzerland, reports Armenpress.

During the meetings Anna Hakobyan was accompanied by Charge d'Affaires of Armenia to Switzerland Anahit Harutyunyan and CEO of My Step Foundation Hovhannes Ghazaryan.

On December 14 Anna Hakobyan was hosted by CEO of the Armenian Foundation and the Alliance Armenia Foundation, Swiss-Armenian businessman Vahé Gabrache. During the meeting the Swiss-Armenian philanthropists introduced their activities both in Switzerland and Armenia, expressing readiness to assist in implementation of new programs. “The Armenian foundations in Geneva are united and always unite across one common idea. This is the reason that the Swiss-Armenian community is so strong, Vahé Gabrache said, adding that there is an accepted opinion that Armenia needs the Diaspora, “but the Diaspora must operate inside Armenia, and this is the reason that I have applied and received Armenian citizenship”. He said he has been encouraged by the recent velvet revolution in Armenia and made a decision to apply for the Armenian citizenship and carry out activities in the homeland.

On the same day Anna Hakobyan met with chairman of the Boghossian Foundation Albert Boghossian.

During all these meetings Anna Hakobyan thanked for the participants for carrying out activities in the community, assisting Armenia and its people with various programs for dozens of years, as well as introduced the activities of the two Foundations led by her.

Based on the results of the meetings a number of agreements were reached, as well as several proposals for future cooperation were made.

