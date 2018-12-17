Some highways difficult to pass in Armenia

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 17, ARMENPRESS. On December 17, as of 08:00, some highways are difficult to pass in Armenia.

The ministry of emergency situations told Armenpress that the Vardenyats Pass is open only for passenger vehicles, Sotk-Karvachar highway is difficult to pass. Alagyaz-Artik highway is partly covered with clear ice.

The ministry urges drivers to use winter tires while travelling to provinces.

The Georgian authorities inform that the Stepantsminda-Lars highway is open for all types of vehicles.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan