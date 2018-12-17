Some highways difficult to pass in Armenia
YEREVAN, DECEMBER 17, ARMENPRESS. On December 17, as of 08:00, some highways are difficult to pass in Armenia.
The ministry of emergency situations told Armenpress that the Vardenyats Pass is open only for passenger vehicles, Sotk-Karvachar highway is difficult to pass. Alagyaz-Artik highway is partly covered with clear ice.
The ministry urges drivers to use winter tires while travelling to provinces.
The Georgian authorities inform that the Stepantsminda-Lars highway is open for all types of vehicles.
Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan
12:38, 04.22.2018
Restoration of public order in Yerevan to be logical continuation of Sargsyan-Pashinyan meeting - political scientist
12:24, 04.22.2018
ARF faction secretary says PM Sargsyan, opposition MP Pashinyan would be able to reach concrete agreement without presence of reporters
- 10:47 Heightened security precautions at Paris Christmas markets following Strasbourg shooting
- 10:36 Aleppo to build 110 new buildings in massive construction project
- 10:22 Lusavor Hayastan under smear campaign attack after live TV question to Tsarukyan, claims Edmon Marukyan
- 10:09 Explosion outside Greek private TV station causes extensive damages, no injuries
- 10:03 Acting PM’s spouse meets Swiss-Armenian philanthropists and businessmen in Geneva
- 09:54 Catriona Gray from Philippines named Miss Universe 2018
- 09:53 Some highways difficult to pass in Armenia
- 09:31 Chinese Academy of Social Sciences scholars discuss future of Armenia-China relations with Armenian counterparts
- 12.16-00:03 ARMENPRESS sums up key events of the week
- 12.15-17:35 Armenia’s National Security Service to celebrate 100th anniversary of formation on December 20
- 12.15-16:52 NSS records unprecedented increase in hacker attack attempts on websites of Armenia’s state structures
- 12.15-16:33 Clash breaks out between citizens and protesters demanding resignation of His Holiness Garegin II: Two detained by Police
- 12.15-16:05 “Yellow Vest” protesters clash with police in Paris, France
- 12.15-14:53 Trump names new acting White House chief of staff
- 12.15-14:38 Over two dozen people convicted since 1993 for carrying out activities in Armenia by the order of Azerbaijan – NSS
- 12.15-14:26 Artur Baghdasaryan leaves active politics: Rule of Law party has new chairman
- 12.15-13:42 Air temperature to increase by 4-5 degrees in Armenia
- 12.15-13:26 Number of tourist visits to Armenia increases by 8.8% during 2018
- 12.15-13:14 President Sarkissian sends congratulatory letters to leaders of My Step alliance, Prosperous Armenia and Bright Armenia parties
- 12.15-13:12 11 die after eating rice at Indian temple
- 12.15-13:07 Azerbaijani forces made nearly 250 ceasefire violations in Artsakh line of contact within one week
- 12.15-12:57 No political subtext in US Embassy’s security travel alert for its citizens visiting Armenia during holidays – Mekhak Apresyan
- 12.15-12:54 UEFA fines Football Federation of Armenia
- 12.15-12:47 France prepares for new wave of “Yellow Vest” protests
- 12.15-12:11 Australia officially recognizes West Jerusalem as Israeli capital
- 12.15-11:28 Two injured as car falls into river in Armenia
- 12.15-11:07 European Stocks - 14-12-18
- 12.15-11:06 US stocks down - 14-12-18
- 12.15-11:04 LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 14-12-18
- 12.15-11:02 NYMEX: Precious Metals Prices - 14-12-18
- 12.15-11:00 Oil Prices - 14-12-18
- 12.15-10:52 Road condition update: Some highways difficult to pass in Armenia
- 12.14-19:54 Canadian PM congratulated Pashinyan on holding early parliamentary elections at high level
- 12.14-19:46 Some roads difficult to pass in Armenia, Vardenyats Pass is closed
- 12.14-19:11 Ashot Smbatyan first Ambassador of Armenia to Liechtenstein
10:42, 12.13.2018
Viewed 1839 times Trump lauds diligence of Armenian people
17:06, 12.14.2018
Viewed 1734 times ‘Me and Putin proposed Serzh Sargsyan to surrender five regions, he refused’ – Lukashenko on 2016 NK talks
12:18, 12.11.2018
Viewed 1665 times SWAT team, air support and 300+ officers crack down on Armenian-Georgian-Azerbaijani organized crime syndicate in France
14:05, 12.14.2018
Viewed 1631 times Poland’s Pol-Mot Holding to establish tractor manufacturing plant in Armenia
15:58, 12.14.2018
Viewed 1522 times Lukashenko apologized to Pashinyan at ‘heated’ EEU summit