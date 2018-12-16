ARMENPRESS sums up key events of the week
YEREVAN, DECEMBER 16, ARMENPRESS. ARMENPRESS state news agency presents the most important and interesting events of the week in a new approach ahead of its 100th anniversary.
My Step – 70.44%, Prosperous Armenia – 8.27%, Bright Armenia – 6.37%: CEC approves protocol of preliminary results of snap elections
CIS observer mission says elections in Armenia were free and transparent
OSCE hails free elections in Armenia
‘Me and Putin proposed Serzh Sargsyan to surrender five regions, he refused’ – Lukashenko on 2016 NK talks
Azerbaijan replaces on-duty military with border guards at Armenian border section
Peaceful resolution of NK conflict remains top priority for Armenia – Nikol Pashinyan
Nikol Pashinyan outlines tasks set before the Government – encouraging investments, army development, and poverty rate cut
Armenia’s macroeconomic and financial stability maintained even after domestic political changes – Fitch Ratings
ARMENPRESS, Khnko Aper Library and Edit Print mark jubilee years by an exhibition of newly published books for children
Restoration of national structures among priorities of Syrian-Armenian community – lawmaker
Martin Eurnekian is the new Chair of ACI World Governing Board
Nadia Murad and Denis Mukwege receive Nobel Peace Prize
Gymnast Artur Davtyan champion of Mikhail Voronin Cup
Armenian fan who rushed into stadium during Arsenal- Qarabağ match set free