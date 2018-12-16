ARMENPRESS sums up key events of the week

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 16, ARMENPRESS. ARMENPRESS state news agency presents the most important and interesting events of the week in a new approach ahead of its 100th anniversary.

My Step – 70.44%, Prosperous Armenia – 8.27%, Bright Armenia – 6.37%: CEC approves protocol of preliminary results of snap elections

CIS observer mission says elections in Armenia were free and transparent

OSCE hails free elections in Armenia

‘Me and Putin proposed Serzh Sargsyan to surrender five regions, he refused’ – Lukashenko on 2016 NK talks



Azerbaijan replaces on-duty military with border guards at Armenian border section

Peaceful resolution of NK conflict remains top priority for Armenia – Nikol Pashinyan

Nikol Pashinyan outlines tasks set before the Government – encouraging investments, army development, and poverty rate cut

Armenia’s macroeconomic and financial stability maintained even after domestic political changes – Fitch Ratings

ARMENPRESS, Khnko Aper Library and Edit Print mark jubilee years by an exhibition of newly published books for children

Restoration of national structures among priorities of Syrian-Armenian community – lawmaker

Martin Eurnekian is the new Chair of ACI World Governing Board

Nadia Murad and Denis Mukwege receive Nobel Peace Prize

Gymnast Artur Davtyan champion of Mikhail Voronin Cup

Armenian fan who rushed into stadium during Arsenal- Qarabağ match set free