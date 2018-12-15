Armenia’s National Security Service to celebrate 100th anniversary of formation on December 20

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 15, ARMENPRESS. The National Security Service of Armenia will celebrate the 100th anniversary of its formation on December 20, NSS Director Artur Vanetsyan told reporters during the presentation of the new website of the National Security Service, reports Armenpress.

“December 20 is the day of the National Security Service officials. This day tells nothing to many people, but the people, who serve, have served or their relatives have served in the national security structures, know this day quite well. This year that day will be more unique as the National Security bodies mark the 100th anniversary of formation”, Vanetsyan said.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan