NSS records unprecedented increase in hacker attack attempts on websites of Armenia’s state structures

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 15, ARMENPRESS. 3 million hacker attack attempts were made on the websites of Armenia’s state structures during January-November 2018, Colonel Armen Kinaktsyan, head of the scientific-educational center of the National Security Service, said during the meeting with reporters, reports Armenpress.

“The talk is about the hacker attack attempts on the websites of state structures which are under the NSS control. But these attacks resulted in failure”, he said.

The NSS official said most of the hacker attacks were made from Azerbaijan and Turkey.

“The hacker attacks, for instance, could not be from Azerbaijan, but they can hire hackers in other countries”, he added.

Armen Kinaktsyan said the hacker attacks today even can cause physical damage to a person.

