Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   15 December

Clash breaks out between citizens and protesters demanding resignation of His Holiness Garegin II: Two detained by Police


YEREVAN, DECEMBER 15, ARMENPRESS. A clash broke out in Etchmiadzin between the citizens and protestors who demand the resignation of Catholicos of All Armenians Garegin II.

The citizens threw eggs to the cars of the protesters, thereafter the protest participants started leaving the territory.

The Police were deployed on the scene, urging to refrain from clashes.

The Police told Armenpress that two persons have been detained over the incident.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan    

 




Latest News

All news    

  Tomorrow



About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]
Яндекс.Метрика
Page Configuration