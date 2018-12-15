Trump names new acting White House chief of staff

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 15, ARMENPRESS. US President Donald Trump named Mick Mulvaney, the director of the office of management and budget, as acting White House chief of staff, BBC reported.

Mick Mulvaney will replace General John Kelly, who is leaving by the end of the year.

In a tweet, Trump described Mr Kelly as a "great patriot", who had served the country with distinction.

