Artur Baghdasaryan leaves active politics: Rule of Law party has new chairman

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 15, ARMENPRESS. Leader of the Rule of Law party Artur Baghdasaryan announced during the party congress that he is leaving active politics, reports Armenpress.

Hovhannes Hovhannisyan has been elected new chairman of the party.

The party issued a statement which says:

“The extraordinary congress of the Rule of Law party was held today which was attended by the leaders of the party’s regional structures from all provinces and the capital Yerevan.

Opening the session Artur Baghdasaryan thanked more than 12.000 citizens, supporters for voting in favor of the party, as well as once again congratulated all political forces elected to the parliament.

The participants of the Congress in their remarks stated that the Rule of Law party is one of Armenia’s active political forces during the past 20 years, which has been represented in the parliament for 18 years and has fought for social protection and welfare, as well as strengthening of justice and legality, initiating more than 250 laws, numerous programs and initiatives which contributed to solving the issues of hundreds of thousands of our citizens.

The party congress has taken into consideration the statement of Artur Baghdasaryan to suspend the powers of the party chairman.

“Dear people, dear delegates,

I want to announce that I am leaving active politics by laying down my powers of the Rule of Law party chairman and my future party activities. 20 years after the establishment of the Rule of Law party, I want to thank all my compatriots, all people who criticize, love and appreciate me, ask to forgive me for the mistakes and shortcomings during my political activity, to thank all those who appreciated and valued my work. I want to express gratitude to all journalists and media outlets for covering my activities, and want to specifically thank my teammates and all our people.

Being engaged in public activity I will try to contribute to the solution of numerous issues in the country with my public proposals. I will return to active politics if people wish, when I feel that necessity. God bless our people”, Artur Baghdasaryan said.

Karine Sargsyan, Vahe Torosyan and Simon Hakobyan were elected deputy chairs of the Rule of Law party.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan