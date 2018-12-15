Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   15 December

Air temperature to increase by 4-5 degrees in Armenia


YEREVAN, DECEMBER 15, ARMENPRESS. No precipitation is expected across Armenia in the daytime of December 15, on 16-20, the ministry of emergency situations told Armenpress.

On December 18 precipitation and fog is expected in separate regions.

Air temperature will increase by 4-5 degrees in the night of December 17-18.

No precipitation is expected in Yerevan in the daytime of December 15, on 16-20.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan    

 




