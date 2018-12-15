Air temperature to increase by 4-5 degrees in Armenia
YEREVAN, DECEMBER 15, ARMENPRESS. No precipitation is expected across Armenia in the daytime of December 15, on 16-20, the ministry of emergency situations told Armenpress.
On December 18 precipitation and fog is expected in separate regions.
Air temperature will increase by 4-5 degrees in the night of December 17-18.
No precipitation is expected in Yerevan in the daytime of December 15, on 16-20.
Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan
12:38, 04.22.2018
Restoration of public order in Yerevan to be logical continuation of Sargsyan-Pashinyan meeting - political scientist
12:24, 04.22.2018
ARF faction secretary says PM Sargsyan, opposition MP Pashinyan would be able to reach concrete agreement without presence of reporters
- 14:53 Trump names new acting White House chief of staff
- 14:38 Over two dozen people convicted since 1993 for carrying out activities in Armenia by the order of Azerbaijan – NSS
- 14:26 Artur Baghdasaryan leaves active politics: Rule of Law party has new chairman
- 13:42 Air temperature to increase by 4-5 degrees in Armenia
- 13:26 Number of tourist visits to Armenia increases by 8.8% during 2018
- 13:14 President Sarkissian sends congratulatory letters to leaders of My Step alliance, Prosperous Armenia and Bright Armenia parties
- 13:12 11 die after eating rice at Indian temple
- 13:07 Azerbaijani forces made nearly 250 ceasefire violations in Artsakh line of contact within one week
- 12:57 No political subtext in US Embassy’s security travel alert for its citizens visiting Armenia during holidays – Mekhak Apresyan
- 12:54 UEFA fines Football Federation of Armenia
- 12:47 France prepares for new wave of “Yellow Vest” protests
- 12:11 Australia officially recognizes West Jerusalem as Israeli capital
- 11:28 Two injured as car falls into river in Armenia
- 11:07 European Stocks - 14-12-18
- 11:06 US stocks down - 14-12-18
- 11:04 LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 14-12-18
- 11:02 NYMEX: Precious Metals Prices - 14-12-18
- 11:00 Oil Prices - 14-12-18
- 10:52 Road condition update: Some highways difficult to pass in Armenia
- 12.14-19:54 Canadian PM congratulated Pashinyan on holding early parliamentary elections at high level
- 12.14-19:46 Some roads difficult to pass in Armenia, Vardenyats Pass is closed
- 12.14-19:11 Ashot Smbatyan first Ambassador of Armenia to Liechtenstein
- 12.14-18:03 Peaceful resolution of NK conflict remains top priority for Armenia – Nikol Pashinyan
- 12.14-17:52 Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 14-12-18
- 12.14-17:51 Asian Stocks - 14-12-18
- 12.14-17:36 “Memory of Armenian Genocide and Prevention of Genocides” conference held in Rome
- 12.14-17:26 Azerbaijan replaces on-duty military with border guards at Armenian border section
- 12.14-17:06 ‘Me and Putin proposed Serzh Sargsyan to surrender five regions, he refused’ – Lukashenko on 2016 NK talks
- 12.14-16:23 Court rejects motion to arrest former deputy prime minister
- 12.14-16:00 IMF Executive Board assesses Armenia’s finance system as stable
- 12.14-15:58 Lukashenko apologized to Pashinyan at ‘heated’ EEU summit
- 12.14-15:48 Two postage stamps dedicated to theme “Flora and Fauna of the Ancient World” put into circulation
- 12.14-15:27 12-month inflation in Armenia comprised 1.8% as of November
- 12.14-14:38 Russia expects resumption of negotiations for NK conflict settlement after formation of Cabinet in Armenia
- 12.14-14:13 It has been a great honor to serve with you: Artsakh ex-defense minister addresses brothers-in- arms
10:42, 12.13.2018
Viewed 1685 times Trump lauds diligence of Armenian people
13:02, 12.08.2018
Viewed 1618 times Rain down the firestorm: Armenian military showcases leviathan ballistic missile systems loaded with colossal firepower
12:18, 12.11.2018
Viewed 1573 times SWAT team, air support and 300+ officers crack down on Armenian-Georgian-Azerbaijani organized crime syndicate in France
11:49, 12.10.2018
Viewed 1337 times World press reacts to Pashinyan’s “landslide victory”
07:49, 12.10.2018
Viewed 1266 times Pashinyan’s My Step Alliance wins landslide victory in general election