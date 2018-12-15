President Sarkissian sends congratulatory letters to leaders of My Step alliance, Prosperous Armenia and Bright Armenia parties

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 15, ARMENPRESS. President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian sent a congratulatory letter to acting Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan on the victory of his My Step alliance in the recent snap parliamentary elections, the Presidential Office told Armenpress.

Armen Sarkissian also sent congratulatory letters to leader of the Prosperous Armenia party Gagik Tsarukyan and chairman of the Bright Armenia party Edmon Marukyan on the success recorded in the elections.

President Sarkissian expressed confidence that their activities and programs will derive from the interests of Armenia and Artsakh, all citizens of Armenia and all Armenians.

Early parliamentary elections were held in Armenia on December 9.

3 political forces have been elected to the parliament: My Step alliance – 70.44% of votes, Prosperous Armenia – 8.27% and Bright Armenia - 6.37%.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan