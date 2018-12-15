11 die after eating rice at Indian temple

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 15, ARMENPRESS. 11 people have died and dozens more have fallen ill after eating rice at a temple in India, the country’s police said, BBC reported.

About 70 people were hospitalized.

The police said 11 patients are in a critical condition.

Two people have reportedly been arrested following the incident, and one health official told local media that the food may have been poisoned.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan