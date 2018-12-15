Azerbaijani forces made nearly 250 ceasefire violations in Artsakh line of contact within one week

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 15, ARMENPRESS. During the period from December 9 to 15 the Azerbaijani forces violated the ceasefire regime in the Artsakh-Azerbaijan line of contact nearly 250 times by firing more than 2500 shots from various caliber weapons at the Armenian positions, Artsakh’s defense ministry told Armenpress.

The Defense Army forces fully control the situation in the frontline and confidently conduct their military service.

