No political subtext in US Embassy’s security travel alert for its citizens visiting Armenia during holidays – Mekhak Apresyan

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 15, ARMENPRESS. There is no political subtext in the US Embassy’s security travel alert for its citizens visiting Armenia during the upcoming holidays, Mekhak Apresyan – chairman of the Armenian Tourism Federation, told reporters today, reports Armenpress.

“That statement was followed by an explanation from the US Embassy that it is a standard process. This means that that statement doesn’t contain any political subtext or other meaning. The whole world, as well as the tourists who visited Armenia during the peaceful protests saw with their own eyes that everything is safe and peaceful here. There are no safety problems. And we are not the only ones who say this”, Apresyan said, adding that this statement was just a travel alert.

He noted that the Armenian people have proved their hospitality during millennia. The Armenian people proved that while carrying out a revolution they are able to do that safely by respecting everyone’s rights. “Even the tourists participated in the rallies with pleasure and no one was injured. This also speaks about the professionalism of the law enforcement agencies. Everyone can be calm, Armenia has been and will remain a safe country”, he said.

Earlier the US Embassy in Armenia has issued a security travel alert for its citizens visiting Armenia during the holiday season. The statement said during this time, there may be an increase in robberies, pick-pocketing, purse snatching, and residential break-ins.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan