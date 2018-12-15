Australia officially recognizes West Jerusalem as Israeli capital

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 15, ARMENPRESS. Australia officially recognizes West Jerusalem as the capital of Israel, but would not move its embassy from Tel Aviv until a peace settlement is achieved, Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison, BBC reported.

“We look forward to moving our embassy to West Jerusalem when practical... and after final status determination”, the PM said.

A number of countries criticized Australia’s step, stating that it can lead to the escalation of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

At the moment the US and German embassies are operating in Jerusalem.

