Two injured as car falls into river in Armenia


YEREVAN, DECEMBER 15, ARMENPRESS. On December 15, at 07:18, the 911 service of the emergency situations was reported that a car crash took place on the Yerevan-Meghri highway.

The car crashed into a river injuring the driver and the passenger. Both were hospitalized. Doctors said they are in satisfactory condition, reports Armenpress.

