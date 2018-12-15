LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 14-12-18

LONDON, DECEMBER 15, ARMENPRESS. Non-ferrous and minor metals prices for 14 December:

“Armenpress” reports the price of aluminum down by 0.26% to $1932.00, copper price up by 0.67% to $6185.00, lead price down by 0.68% to $1962.00, nickel price up by 0.79% to $10865.00, tin price up by 1.04% to $19425.00, zinc price stood at $2590.00, molybdenum price stood at $26000.00, cobalt price stood at $55250.00.

Measurement unit is 1 tonne.