Road condition update: Some highways difficult to pass in Armenia

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 15, ARMENPRESS. The ministry of emergency situations informs that on December 15, as of 10:15, some roads are difficult to pass in Armenia.

The Vardenyats Pass is closed, Sotk-Karvachar highway is difficult to pass.

Tsaghkahovit-Artik, Tsaghkahovit-Aparan, Sevan-Martuni, Goris-Sisian, Saravan-Zanger highways are partly covered with clear ice.

Drivers are urged to use winter tires while travelling to provinces.

The Georgian authorities inform that the Stepantsminda-Lars highway is open only for passenger vehicles.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan



