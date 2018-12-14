Canadian PM congratulated Pashinyan on holding early parliamentary elections at high level

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 14, ARMENPRESS. Acting Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan held a telephone conversation with Prime Minister of Canada Justin Trudeau, who congratulated Pashinyan on holding elections at a high level and added that it’s important not only for Armenia, but also the entire region, and the world in general.

As ARMENPRESS was informed from the official website of the Prime Minister of Armenia, Nikol Pashinyan thanked Justin Trudeau for congratulations and highlighted the fact that the international observed gave such a high assessment to the elections min Armenia. “Now greater opportunities emerge for further developing Armenian-Canadian relations and it’s time to work in that direction”, Nikol Pashinyan emphasized.

Justin Trudeau noted that the Government of Canada and personally he are ready to spare no efforts to assist Armenia. According to him, Canada has great investment potential, and his Government is ready to support its realization in Armenia.

The acting Prime Minister of Armenia added that Armenia attaches great importance to the Canadian investments, which will also bring to Armenia high managerial standards. “We are committed to take actions to make our country attractive for the Canadian business and the investors in general. We well comprehend that for reaching that goal it’s very important to have free judicial system and we are committed to improve our justice system, upgrading it to the top standards, like it’s in Canada. I am glad for both of us share the same vision of democracy”, Nikol Pashinyan said.

The leaders of both countries hoped that in the near future they will have opportunities to meet and discuss issues of bilateral agenda.

