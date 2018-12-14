Some roads difficult to pass in Armenia, Vardenyats Pass is closed

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 14, ARMENPRESS. The ministry of emergency situations informs that on December 14, as of 17:30, some roads are difficult to pass in Armenia, reports Armenpress.

The Vardenyats Pass is closed, the Sotk-Karvachar highway and Spitak bends are difficult to pass.

Black ice is formed on Saravan-Zanger , Goris-Zanger, Sotk-Karvachar, Vayk-Jermuk highways, from Sevan peninsula to Dilijan tunnel, s well as in some rural areas.

Drivers are urged to use winter tires while travelling to provinces.

The Georgian authorities inform that the Stepantsminda-Lars highway is open for all types of passenger cars and buses, but closed for trailer trucks.

