Peaceful resolution of NK conflict remains top priority for Armenia – Nikol Pashinyan
YEREVAN, DECEMBER 14, ARMENPRESS. Peaceful resolution of Nagorno Karabakh conflict remains top priority for us, ARMENPRESS reports acting PM of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan tweeted. “ We will continue with the peace process for the benefit of regional peace and security. Resolution requires genuine efforts of all parties”.
Edited and translated by Tigran Sirekanyan
