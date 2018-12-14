Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   14 December

Peaceful resolution of NK conflict remains top priority for Armenia – Nikol Pashinyan


YEREVAN, DECEMBER 14, ARMENPRESS. Peaceful resolution of  Nagorno Karabakh conflict remains top priority for us, ARMENPRESS reports acting PM of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan tweeted. “ We will continue with the peace process for the benefit of regional peace and security. Resolution requires genuine efforts of all parties”.

Edited and translated by Tigran Sirekanyan




