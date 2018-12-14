Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 14-12-18

YEREVAN, 14 DECEMBER, ARMENPRESS. The Central Bank of Armenia informs “Armenpress” that today, 14 December, USD exchange rate down by 0.36 drams to 484.87 drams. EUR exchange rate down by 4.43 drams to 547.37 drams. Russian Ruble exchange rate down by 0.02 drams to 7.30 drams. GBP exchange rate down by 4.24 drams to 609.92 drams.

The Central Bank has set the following prices for precious metals.

Gold price down by 61.19 drams to 19373.14 drams. Silver price up by 0.22 drams to 228.85 drams. Platinum price up by 53.21 drams to 12377.61 drams.