Azerbaijan replaces on-duty military with border guards at Armenian border section

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 14, ARMENPRESS. Azerbaijan is planning to substitute its military on duty at a particular section of the border with Armenia with border guards, Turan reports.

According to the news agency, President Aliyev has ordered the border guards to be deployed at the Kazakh and Aghstyev sections of the border.

Border troops commander Elchin Guliyev explained the move with the high level of training of the border guards.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan