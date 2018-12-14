ARMENPRESS, Khnko Aper Library and Edit Print mark jubilee years by an exhibition of newly published books for children

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 14, ARMENPRESS. Book fair dedicated to the 85th anniversary of Khnko Aper Children’s Library, 100th anniversary of ARMENPRESS news agency and 25th anniversary of “Edit Print” publishing house opened at Khnko Aper library.

ARMENPRESS reports founding director of “Edit Print” Mkrtich Karapetyan noted that “Edit Print” started its activities during the dark and cold years (beginning of 90s), and spared no efforts to support the creation of good books for children, youngsters and adults. Congratulating his partners, ARMENPRESS news agency and Khnko Aper Children’s Library on jubilee anniversaries, Karapetyan hoped that the cooperation will be continued.

Director of ARMENPRESS news agency Aram Ananyan also congratulated its good friends “Edit Print” publishing house and Khnko Aper library on jubilee anniversaries and addressing the children, emphasized, “I hope that after years you will also be protectors and advocates of book, and will become our new and beautiful generation that keeps the beauty of fairy tales”.

Deputy Director of Khnko Aper library Ruzanna Telunts added that the goal of the fair is to familiarize the book lovers with the newly published books.

