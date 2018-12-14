‘Me and Putin proposed Serzh Sargsyan to surrender five regions, he refused’ – Lukashenko on 2016 NK talks

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 14, ARMENPRESS. President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko has disclosed earlier proposals made in 2016 by him and Russian President Vladimir Putin to then-President of Armenia Serzh Sargsyan on the NK conflict settlement.

Lukashenko revealed the discussion during a meeting with Russian news media representatives, according to Belta.

“Me and Putin suggested surrendering five regions to Azerbaijan”, Lukashenko said, noting that the issue was discussed during the 2016 CSTO summit in Yerevan.

“He [Sargsyan] said – if he were to surrender those territories, Azerbaijan would cut off the road and will occupy Karabakh. Me and Putin promised we would deploy our troops and we won’t allow it to happen. He rejected the offer,” Lukashenko said.

The President of Belarus also revealed details from another case. According to him, he had contacts with Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and then-Armenian President Serzh Sargsyan regarding a gas pipeline that Azerbaijan wanted to pass through Armenian territory to Georgia. “They were building a pipe. I think it was a gas pipe that was bypassing Armenia,” Lukashenko said. He said that Aliyev had asked him to speak to Serzh Sargsyan, who was president at the time, in order to get permission for the gas pipe to pass through Armenia. “I visited Armenia to speak to Serzh Sargsyan and convey the message. He rejected it,” Lukashenko said.

