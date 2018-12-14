Two postage stamps dedicated to theme “Flora and Fauna of the Ancient World” put into circulation

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 14, ARMENPRESS. Two postage stamps dedicated to the theme “Flora and Fauna of the Ancient World” were cancelled and put into circulation by HayPost CJSC in the premises of the Geological Museum after H. Karapetyan of the Institute of Geological Sciences of the National Academy of Sciences of Armenia, HayPost CJSC told Armenpress.

The postage stamps with nominal values of 220 and 280 AMD are printed in Cartor printing house in France with the print-run of 40 000 pcs each. The author of the stamps’ design is the designer of HayPost CJSC David Dovlatyan.

The postage stamp with nominal of 220 dram depicts Argentinosaurus and the postage stamp with nominal of 280 dram depicts Tapejara.

The postage stamps were cancelled by Deputy Minister of Transport, Communication and Information Technologies of the Republic of Armenia Armen Arzumanyan, Chairman of the Board of HayPost CJSC Juan Pablo Gechidjian, Director of the Institute of Geological Sciences of the National Academy of Sciences Khachatur Meliksetyan, President of the Union of Philatelists of the Armenia Hovik Musayelyan.