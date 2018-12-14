12-month inflation in Armenia comprised 1.8% as of November

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 14, ARMENPRESS. Inflation in Armenia remains quite low: the 12-month inflation comprised 1.8% as of November, Vice President of the Central Bank of Armenia (CBA) Nerses Yeritsyan said during the Fitch Ratings annual conference in Yerevan on December 14, reports Armenpress.

“As of November the 12-month inflation comprises 1.8%. We are conducting surveys among public and financial institutions. And if there were some expectations of acceleration of price increase before the 3rd quarter, today these expectations are less based on the inflation developments. The inflation is within our forecast range. And we will end the year within the frames of our target”, he said.

According to him, the monetary-loan policy still must remain as enlarging in order to be able to reach the inflation goals. He said the current account also remains stable, and considered this a key macroeconomic indicator. From this perspective the deficit of the current account in recent years is quite low.

The CBA Vice President expressed hope that these trends will be maintained at the expense of further developments and growth of exports, diversification.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan