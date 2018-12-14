Russia expects resumption of negotiations for NK conflict settlement after formation of Cabinet in Armenia

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 14, ARMENPRESS. Russia expects that Armenia and Azerbaijan will resume the negotiations for the settlement of the Nagorno Karabakh conflict after the formation of the new Cabinet in Armenia based on the results of the recent snap parliamentary elections, Russian foreign minister Sergey Lavrov said during the session of the Black Sea Economic Cooperation (BSEC) foreign ministerial council in Baku, TASS reported.

“Yesterday I had a lengthy and detailed conversation with Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev. We have felt his sincere inclination to resume the negotiations and find a constructive solution. Russia, as the friendly partner of Armenia and Azerbaijan and an OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chair country, will do everything to create necessary conditions for reaching mutual concession”, Lavrov said.

The Russian FM reminded that earlier talks were held between the leaders and foreign ministers of the two countries, but they took place before the elections in Armenia. “And now, when this stage is already in the past, the formation of the Cabinet is expected, and I think after that the Armenian side will be ready to resume the negotiation process with the Azerbaijani side and the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs”, the Russian FM said.

