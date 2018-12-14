It has been a great honor to serve with you: Artsakh ex-defense minister addresses brothers-in- arms

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 14, ARMENPRESS. Soon after being dismissed from office as Minister of Defense, Commander of the Defense Army of Artsakh, Lt. General Levon Mnatsakanyan addressed a farewell speech to the military.

“Dear brothers-in-arms, today I am leaving the position of Defense Army commander. I am very proud to have served and if needed I will be ready to once again serve in the ranks of the army that has been and will continue being the main guarantor of security and defense of our people with its combat readiness,” he said.

“I would like to assure that it has been a great honor to serve alongside all the Privates, Sergeants, Corporals, Officers and Generals, who with their duly service have every day strengthened our defense system”.

Mnatsakanyan called on his brothers-in-arms to be committed to the “mission of the fatherland’s protector”.

President of Artsakh Bako Sahakyan has appointed Major General Karen Abrahamyan to serve as the country’s new Minister of Defense – Commander of the Defense Army, replacing Lt. General Levon Mnatsakanyan (pictured above), Sahakyan’s office said.

Levon Mnatsakanyan was appointed Director of the State Service of Emergency Situations of Artsakh.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan