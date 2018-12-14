Poland’s Pol-Mot Holding to establish tractor manufacturing plant in Armenia

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 14, ARMENPRESS. Pol-Mot Holding, a Polish manufacturer of agricultural equipment, has reiterated intentions on establishing tractor manufacturing in Armenia.

Today Caretaker Deputy Prime Minister Tigran Avinyan held a meeting with the Pol-Mot Holding delegation led by company deputy director Marek Pol.

Pol said they intend to use the capabilities of Slatsk, an Armenian company based in Vanadzor, and combine Polish technologies to establish a production of the Ursus tractors in Armenia.

The company had addressed Avinyan’s office with the proposal recently.

Avinyan said that the Armenian government is highly valuing the work with foreign investors and that it will assist Pol-Mot’s activities in the country.

Marek Pol said the production will be used both in the domestic market and will also be exported.

Given that the company is also manufacturing Ursus Bus passenger buses, the sides also discussed the possibility of manufacturing them in Armenia.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan