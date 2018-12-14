Pashinyan holds meeting with Czech ambassador, People in Need executive

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 14, ARMENPRESS. Caretaker Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has held a meeting with Ambassador of Czech Republic to Armenia Petr Mikyska and People in Need NGO Executive Director Šimon Pánek, Pashinyan’s office said.

During the meeting Pashinyan attached importance to the continuous development of the Armenian-Czech relations and noted that the Armenian government is interested in further deepening and expanding of economic partnership.

Pashinyan in particular addressed the government’s steps and projects aimed at improving the business climate, stressing that the Armenian government guarantees the security of each investment project.

The ambassador congratulated the Armenian premier on the successful early parliamentary election and wished good luck in future activities.

Šimon Pánek introduced the activities and projects of People in Need. He namely noted that an adventure tourism development project is underway in Syunik, and a project on founding a wool processing factory is carried out in Amasia. According to Pánek, 500,000 Euros is invested for each of the projects. According to him, the Amasia plant is planned to be opened in spring 2019, and that 250 kilometers of hiking trail will be renovated by the Syunik program. Pánek said that People in Need is also carrying out rural business development programs in Armenia.

Pashinyan commended the projects and expressed the government’s support in successfully fulfilling them.

