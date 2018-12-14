Pashinyan offers condolences to France’s Macron on Strasbourg terror attack

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 14, ARMENPRESS. Acting Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan sent a letter of condolences to President of France Emmanuel Macron on the terror attack in Strasbourg, Pashinyan’s Office told Armenpress.

“With a deep sorrow I learnt about the shooting, the terror attack on the Christmas market in Strasbourg that hit France causing casualties and injuries. I extend my deepest and sincere condolences to you, the French people and families of the victims, wishing tenacity and patience. At this difficult moment Armenia and the Armenian people stand together with friendly France”.

Three people have been killed and at least dozens were wounded in the shooting.

The man suspected of conducting the terror attack has been killed by French police.

Earlier on December 12 Strasbourg Mayor Roland Ries declared a day of mourning in the city.

