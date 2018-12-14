Artsakh’s President introduces new defense minister to supreme command staff of Defense Army

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 14, ARMENPRESS. President of the Republic of Artsakh Bako Sahakyan today visited the Artsakh Republic defense ministry, his Office told Armenpress.

The President introduced newly-appointed defense minister, commander of the Defense Army, major- general Karen Abrahamyan and the first deputy commander, chief of staff of the Artsakh Republic Defence Army's military unit N19916 Jalal Haroutyunyan to the supreme command staff of the Defense Army.

Bako Sahakyan rated high professional and humane qualities of major-general Karen Abrahamyan and colonel Jalal Haroutyunyan, their expertise, voicing his confidence that they would appropriately discharge their responsibilities, wishing them success in their service.

President Sahakyan thanked former defense minister, commander of the Defense Army Levon Mnatsakanyan for his long-standing service, highlighting his great contribution to the army-building process, the formation and development of the Defense Army and expressed confidence that Levon Mnatsakanyan would continue to serve his Homeland with the same commitment in his new post.

Chief of the General Staff of the Republic of Armenia Armed Forces Artak Davtyan, who has arrived in Artsakh within the frameworks of the programs of cooperation between the armed forces the two Armenian states and synchronization of their activities, and other officials were present at the event.

